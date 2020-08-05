Fortunet e Commerce : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Log in
08/05/2020 | 06:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGYOU ALLIANCE GROUP LIMITED

暢 由 聯 盟 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1039)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Reference is made to the announcement of Changyou Alliance Group Limited (the "Company") dated 29 July 2020 (the "Announcement") regarding, among other things, the connected transaction in relation to the issue of the Convertible Bonds under the Specific Mandate. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.44 of the Listing Rules, the Company is pleased to announce that Optima Capital Limited, a corporation licensed by the SFC to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities), type 4 (advising on securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and such appointment has been approved by the Independent Board Committee. The advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, and the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee, in relation to the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder will be included in the circular to be despatched by the Company to the Shareholders in due course.

The Subscription is subject to the fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of a number of conditions. As such, the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreement may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and are recommended to consult their professional advisers if they are in any doubt about their position and as to actions that they should take.

By order of the Board

Changyou Alliance Group Limited

Mr. Cheng Jerome

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheng Jerome and Mr. Yuan Weitao; the non-executive Director is Mrs. Guo Yan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chi Keung, Mr. Liu Jialin and Mr. Chan Chi Keung, Alan.

Disclaimer

Fortunet e-Commerce Group Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2019 204 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net income 2019 -78,3 M -11,3 M -11,3 M
Net cash 2019 10,4 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 652 M 93,5 M 93,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 20,1x
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart FORTUNET E-COMMERCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortunet e-Commerce Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNET E-COMMERCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jerome Cheng Chairman
Kin Kwong Kwok Chief Financial Officer
Wei Tao Yuan Executive Director
Yan Guo Non-Executive Director
Chi Keung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUNET E-COMMERCE GROUP LIMITED-12.09%93
VISA2.34%409 167
MASTERCARD5.29%314 724
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.82.43%231 527
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.10.23%24 590
AVAST PLC25.88%7 632
