Fortunet e Commerce : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE AND BUSINESS UPDATE

CHANGYOU ALLIANCE GROUP LIMITED

暢 由 聯 盟 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1039)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

AND

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by Changyou Alliance Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis for the purpose of keeping the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors informed of the latest development of the Group.

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 June 2020 in relation to, among other things, the change of name of the Company. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the website of the Company has been changed from "http:// www.fortunetecomm.com" to "http://www.changyou-alliance.com" with effect from the date of this announcement to reflect the change of the name of the Company. All announcements, notices or other documents to be submitted by the Company for publication on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will also be published on the new website of the Company.

DEVELOPMENT IN THE GREATER BAY AREA

In recent years, the Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area has attracted much attention, and it has been one of the main focus areas of the local governments to expand the scope of development and growth opportunities and overall connectivity of the Greater Bay Area. The Company has put Greater Bay Area as one of its main focus areas to develop its digital points business, and have, among other things, (i) set up a permanent team in Guangdong Province to liaise and negotiate cooperation opportunities with local internet technology companies, local businesses and financial institutions to expand the coverage of the Changyou Platform in the Greater Bay Area; (ii) collaborated with its existing networks and business partners to develop specialised area of operation and maintenance of the Changyou Platform tailored to the Greater Bay Area; and (iii) entered into cooperative arrangements with certain e-commerce platforms and local businesses in the food and beverage and catering industries to leverage existing local networks in order to expand the coverage of the goods and services of the Changyou Platform. The Group intends to continue to explore further business development prospects with other industries in the Greater Bay Area in the future.