Forty Seven, Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of 9,375,000 Shares of Common Stock

0
07/17/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTSV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,375,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.00 per share.  Gross proceeds to Forty Seven from the offering are expected to be $75,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.  All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Forty Seven. In addition, Forty Seven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,406,250 of additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.  The offering is expected to close on July 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as lead managers and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, Third Floor, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz – IR contact, Forty Seven, Inc.
Stern Investor Relations Inc.
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com
(212) 362-1200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
