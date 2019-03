Forty Seven Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 28, 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company focused on developing therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, March 28, 2019 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and provide a corporate update.



About Forty Seven Inc.:

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven’s lead program, 5F9, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in six clinical studies in patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and colorectal carcinoma.

