News

Forty Seven Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 28, 2019

03/21/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company focused on developing therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, March 28, 2019 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (866) 953-0780 for domestic callers or (630) 652-5854 for international callers and providing the conference ID number 1089506. An audio webcast of the call will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Forty Seven’s website at www.fortyseveninc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Forty Seven website approximately two hours after the conference call, and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Forty Seven Inc.:
Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven’s lead program, 5F9, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in six clinical studies in patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and colorectal carcinoma.

For more information please visit www.fortyseveninc.com or contact info@fortyseveninc.com.

For journalist enquiries please contact Sarah Plumridge at fortyseven@hdmz.com or phone (312) 506-5218.

For investor enquiries please contact Hannah Deresiewicz at Stern Investor Relations Inc. at hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com or phone (212) 362-1200.

FortySeven-Logo-color.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
