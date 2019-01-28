Forum Provides Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) is pleased to provide the following update on the Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan.

Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

In 2018, Forum completed a highly successful first pass drill program at its Janice Lake sedimentary copper project. All 4 drill holes intersected shallow chalcocite, bornite and native copper mineralization above 80m in depth, including Hole FEM 1, which intersected 19.0 m grading 1.0% Cu and 6.5 g/t Ag. Logging of the drill core and petrographic studies suggest that the mineralization is hosted by mafic-rich stratigraphy within more felsic units, opening the possibility for multiple layers of mineralization within the formations. Mineralized drill holes up to 1km apart across strike suggest that the mineralized strata is at least 500m thick. To test for this scenario, Forum's technical team has proposed a series of drill fences across multiple high priority target areas identified along a 6 km mineralized trend (the Janice Trend) for drill testing in 2019 (See Figure 1). In addition, the newly named Genie Trend, which parallels the Janice Trend, appears to be a repeated section by faulting of the prospective stratigraphy, significantly expanding the resource potential of the Janice Lake project.

Janice Lake Drill Core on Display at Vancouver's AME Roundup

Drill core from Janice Lake will be on display in the Core Shack at the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup, Vancouver Convention Centre East, Booth 1016 on January 28 and 29, 2019. Interested parties are welcome to discuss the project with Rick Mazur, President & CEO or Ken Wheatley, VP Exploration, who will be in attendance.

Updated Corporate Presentation

An updated PowerPoint presentation highlighting Forum's value proposition and providing further details on all of its projects has been posted to the Company's website and can be viewed at:

https://forumenergymetals.com/site/assets/files/3767/forum_presentation_january_14_2019_003.pdf

In addition, a video of the successful 2018 Janice Lake drill program has been posted on the company website at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9podBgOrh0&app=desktop

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo. and Forum's VP, Exploration and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSXV: FMC) has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Janice Lake property from Transition Metals Corp by making further staged cash payments over the next three years. The Company explores for energy metals, including copper and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province, in addition to cobalt in Idaho and Oregon. Forum is well positioned for when the uranium market rebounds with interests in 7 drill ready projects in the Athabasca Basin, all assembled by a highly experienced team of exploration professionals with a track record of uranium mine discoveries in Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Multiple Drill Targets Prioritized For 2019 at Forum's Janice Lake Saskatchewan

Sedimentary Copper Exploration Project





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

