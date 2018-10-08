Forum Energy Technologies : Acquires Houston Global Heat Transfer

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it
acquired the stock of Houston Global Heat Transfer (GHT) from Pelican
Energy Partners, a Houston-based oilfield services focused private
equity fund, and GHT management. Based in Houston, Texas, GHT designs,
engineers, and manufactures premium industrial heat exchanger and
cooling systems used primarily on hydraulic fracturing equipment. GHT’s
flagship product, the JumbotronTM, is an innovative
cube-style radiator that substantially reduces customer maintenance
expense.
Prady Iyyanki, Forum’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,
“It continues to be part of Forum’s strategy to expand our Completions
segment, and this acquisition is another step in that effort. GHT’s
radiators are complementary to our existing portfolio of hydraulic
fracturing equipment and have a maintenance schedule that is similar to
our power ends. The ability to obtain simultaneous maintenance on these
products at one facility should reduce downtime and cost for our
customers, and expand our aftermarket revenue. Being part of Forum will
also allow the GHT team to expand its sales beyond the pressure pumping
market, as we see significant opportunities with our drilling customers
and in other industries. This acquisition will also give us the benefit
of a high caliber, energetic and innovative management team that we
believe will be an excellent fit for us. We welcome the GHT employees to
Forum.”
Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company,
serving the drilling, subsea, completions, production and infrastructure
sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company's products
include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are
consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and
transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered
in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities
strategically located around the globe. For more information, please
visit www.f-e-t.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005128/en/