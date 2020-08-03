Forum Energy Technologies : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Log in
08/03/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its recently announced successful debt exchange and its second quarter 2020 earnings at 9:00 AM CDT on Friday, August 7, 2020. Forum will issue a press release regarding its second quarter 2020 earnings prior to the conference call.

To participate in the earnings conference call, please call 855-757-8876 within North America, or 631-485-4851 outside of North America. The access code is 3675003. The call will also be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on Forum’s website at www.f-e-t.com. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the call and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 within North America, or 404-537-3406 outside of North America. The access code is 3675003.

Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company’s products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located around the globe. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 506 M - -
Net income 2020 -100 M - -
Net Debt 2020 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,7 M 55,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,73 $
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Spread / Highest target 300%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher C. Gaut Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neal Lux Executive Vice President-Operations
D. Lyle Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Clarke Baldwin Independent Director
Michael M. McShane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-70.20%56
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-54.88%25 180
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-41.44%12 588
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-39.56%10 166
DIALOG GROUP4.35%5 042
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-54.05%4 469
