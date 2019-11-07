Log in
Forward Air : 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule

11/07/2019 | 04:50pm EST
2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule Posted November 7, 2019 - 1:30pm

Forward Air will be closed at all U.S. terminals and hub operations on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in observance of Thanksgiving Day. As in previous years, this will defer destination arrival for some shipments tendered earlier in the week. If you have any questions about your local station's operation during this holiday, please contact our Customer Care Center professionals at (800) 726-6654 or your local Forward Air station.

View full holiday schedule

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 21:49:10 UTC
