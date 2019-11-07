Forward Air : 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule

2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
Posted November 7, 2019 - 1:30pm
Forward Air will be closed at all U.S. terminals and hub operations on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in observance of Thanksgiving Day. As in previous years, this will defer destination arrival for some shipments tendered earlier in the week. If you have any questions about your local station's operation during this holiday, please contact our Customer Care Center professionals at (800) 726-6654 or your local Forward Air station.
