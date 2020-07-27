Forward Air : Announces New Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments as well as acquisitions of complementary businesses. To help bridge near-term recovery efforts and long-term growth, the Company is making investments in its commercial strategy.

Today, Forward announced that Scott Schara has accepted the role of Chief Commercial Officer and will be joining the Company on August 31, 2020. Mr. Schara will be responsible for organic growth across all Forward businesses.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO said, “Scott is a world-class leader with a surgical approach to driving profitable revenue growth. His broad understanding of the surface transportation landscape coupled with his ability to create high-performance sales teams and develop high-value strategies makes him a perfect fit for Forward as we enter a new stage of growth. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Mr. Schara joins Forward from Coyote Logistics, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer, leading the global sales organization.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates 93 terminals across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operational performance of the Company and the Company’s ability to mitigate and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s business. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that the expansion of the Company’s national hub is delayed or never occurs and that the Company is not able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the increased capacity in its national hub. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

