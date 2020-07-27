Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forward Air Corporation    FWRD

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forward Air : Announces New Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments as well as acquisitions of complementary businesses. To help bridge near-term recovery efforts and long-term growth, the Company is making investments in its commercial strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005721/en/

Scott Schara (Photo: Business Wire)

Scott Schara (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Forward announced that Scott Schara has accepted the role of Chief Commercial Officer and will be joining the Company on August 31, 2020. Mr. Schara will be responsible for organic growth across all Forward businesses.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO said, “Scott is a world-class leader with a surgical approach to driving profitable revenue growth. His broad understanding of the surface transportation landscape coupled with his ability to create high-performance sales teams and develop high-value strategies makes him a perfect fit for Forward as we enter a new stage of growth. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Mr. Schara joins Forward from Coyote Logistics, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer, leading the global sales organization.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates 93 terminals across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operational performance of the Company and the Company’s ability to mitigate and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s business. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that the expansion of the Company’s national hub is delayed or never occurs and that the Company is not able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the increased capacity in its national hub. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
03:31pFORWARD AIR : Announces New Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth
BU
07:32aFORWARD AIR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07:31aFORWARD AIR : Grows Columbus Hub With $40 Million Real Estate and Facilities Dev..
BU
07/23FORWARD AIR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (..
AQ
07/17FORWARD AIR CORPORATION : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Relea..
BU
07/13FORWARD AIR CORPORATION : Announces New LTL Service in Savannah, Georgia
BU
05/29FORWARD AIR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21FORWARD AIR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13FORWARD AIR CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/01FORWARD AIR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 280 M - -
Net income 2020 49,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 87,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 432 M 1 432 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 060
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,33 $
Last Close Price 51,20 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tom Schmitt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
Michael Joseph Morris Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
C. John Langley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION-26.80%1 432
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE1.10%102 039
DEUTSCHE POST AG2.15%49 840
FEDEX CORPORATION9.15%43 233
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.2.78%13 346
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.50.61%11 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group