Forward Air Corporation : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) will release its fourth quarter
2018 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 7, 2019 and
hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day,
February 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EST. The Company’s conference call will be
available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s
website at www.forwardaircorp.com,
where investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information
about us, or by dialing (800) 230-1059. A replay of the
conference call will be available on the Investor Relations portion of
the Company’s website at www.forwardaircorp.com
beginning shortly after completion of the live call.
About Forward Air Corporation
Forward Air keeps your business moving forward by providing services
within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited
regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local
pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation,
warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national
network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload
brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and
temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides
first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from
seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station
warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides
high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to
numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). For more
information, visit our website at https://www.forwardaircorp.com.
This press release may contain statements that might be considered as
forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such
statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on
management’s belief or interpretation of information currently
available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and
uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as
specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any
future date.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005506/en/