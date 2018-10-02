Forward Air Corporation : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Forward Air Corporation (Nasdaq:FWRD) will release its third quarter
2018 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 and
hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day,
October 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The Company’s conference call will be
available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s
website at www.forwardaircorp.com
or by dialing (800) 230-1092. A replay of the conference call will be
available at www.forwardaircorp.com
beginning shortly after completion of the live call.
Note: This Press Release is issued as a correction to the Press
Release dated September 27, 2018, to correct the inadvertent reference
to “fourth quarter.”
About Forward Air Corporation
Forward Air keeps your business moving forward by providing services
within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited
regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local
pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation,
warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national
network of terminals); Truckload Premium Services (provides expedited
truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security
and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides
first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from
seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station
warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides
high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to
numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). For more
information, visit our website at https://www.forwardaircorp.com.
This press release may contain statements that might be considered as
forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such
statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on
management’s belief or interpretation of information currently
available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and
uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as
specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any
future date.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006092/en/