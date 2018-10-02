Log in
Forward Air Corporation : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/02/2018 | 11:05pm CEST

Forward Air Corporation (Nasdaq:FWRD) will release its third quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, October 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The Company’s conference call will be available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.forwardaircorp.com or by dialing (800) 230-1092. A replay of the conference call will be available at www.forwardaircorp.com beginning shortly after completion of the live call.

Note: This Press Release is issued as a correction to the Press Release dated September 27, 2018, to correct the inadvertent reference to “fourth quarter.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air keeps your business moving forward by providing services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Premium Services (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). For more information, visit our website at https://www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.


© Business Wire 2018
