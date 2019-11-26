Forward Pharma A/S Announces Change in Ratio of American Depositary Shares to Ordinary Shares

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) (“Forward” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in the number of its ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), issued by the Bank of New York Mellon as depositary, from two ordinary shares per ADS to 14 ordinary shares per ADS. The change in exchange ratio for the ADSs will have the same effect as a 1-for-7 reverse stock split of the ADSs. The ADSs will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Forward’s ordinary shares will not be affected by the change, the change will have no effect on the total number of ordinary shares in the ADS program, nor will it affect the total market value of our ADS or the market cap of the Company.



The new ADS to ordinary share ratio of 1-for-14 will be effective prior to the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Friday, December 6, 2019. The change in ratio is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company’s ADSs to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

No fractional ADSs will be issued. Holders who would otherwise receive fractional ADSs will receive a cash payment in lieu of such fractional ADSs. The cash in lieu rate will be set when the depositary sells the ADSs that would otherwise have been issued as fractional ADSs in one or more market trades.

ADS holders with ADSs held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominee are not required to take any action and will see the impact of the change to the ADS ratio reflected in their accounts after December 6, 2019. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. ADS holders with ADSs held in certificate form may exchange their certificates for book-entry ADSs resulting from the changed ADS ratio. Shortly after December 6, 2019, such ADS holders will receive a Letter of Transmittal and instructions for exchanging their certificates from the depositary.

About Forward Pharma:

Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company that commenced development in 2005 of a proprietary formulation of DMF for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The Company granted to Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its IP through the License Agreement and received from Biogen a non-refundable cash fee of $1.25 billion in February 2017, with the return of EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction in September 2017. The Company has the opportunity to receive royalties from Biogen on Biogen’s net sales of Tecfidera® or other DMF products for multiple sclerosis outside the U.S., dependent on, among other things, a favorable outcome in Europe with respect to the ‘355 Patent Opposition Proceeding, including any appeal thereto.

The principal executive offices are located at Østergade 24A, 1st Floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark and our ADSs are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (FWP). For more information about the Company, please visit our website at http://www.forward-pharma.com .

