Forward Pharma A/S : Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
06/05/2020 | 03:46am EDT
RESULTS OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The annual general meeting of the shareholders of Forward Pharma A/S (the "Company") was held on June 4, 2020 at the Company's offices, Østergade 24A, 1, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark (the "Annual Meeting"). DKK 875,245.42 of the Company's share capital and 87,524,542 votes, respectively, were represented at the Annual Meeting, equal to 90.71 percent of the Company's total share capital and votes, respectively. Results of the Annual Meeting were as follows:
The board of directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year was noted by the Annual Meeting.
Adoption of the Company's audited annual report by 87,411,086 votes in favour, and with 1,414 votes against and 112,042 abstentions.
Adoption of the proposal to carry forward the result of the accounting year 2019 by 87,409,798 votes in favour, and with 1,904 votes against and 112,840 abstentions.
Discharge of the board of directors and the management board by 87,401,594 votes in favour, 10,150 against and 112,798 abstentions.
Election of members to the board of directors:
Re-election of the following members to the board of directors as follows:
Florian Schönharting (87,486,630 votes in favour and 37,912 abstentions)
Duncan Moore (87,487,792 votes in favour and 36,750 abstentions)
Torsten Goesch (87,487,834 votes in favour and 36,708 abstentions)
Grant Hellier Lawrence (87,490,466 votes in favour and 34,076 abstentions)
Jakob Mosegaard Larsen (87,376,002 votes in favour and 148,540 abstentions)
Re-electionof Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor with 87,522,358 votes in favour and 2,184 abstentions.