Forward Pharma A/S : Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

RESULTS OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of Forward Pharma A/S (the "Company") was held on June 4, 2020 at the Company's offices, Østergade 24A, 1, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark (the "Annual Meeting"). DKK 875,245.42 of the Company's share capital and 87,524,542 votes, respectively, were represented at the Annual Meeting, equal to 90.71 percent of the Company's total share capital and votes, respectively. Results of the Annual Meeting were as follows: