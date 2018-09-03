Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Foschini Group Ltd    TFGJ   ZAE000148466

FOSCHINI GROUP LTD (TFGJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/31
174.59 ZAR   -0.98%
11:24aFOSCHINI : Retailer TFG's London business may face hit from House of..
RE
07/18FOSCHINI GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/24FOSCHINI GROUP : Annual results
CO
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Foschini : Retailer TFG's London business may face hit from House of Fraser collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 11:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is seen outside a House of Fraser store in Bristol

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African clothing and homeware retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) said on Monday its London business would be likely to incur some bad debt write-offs as a result of the collapse of House of Fraser.

UK department store group House of Fraser group collapsed into administration and last month was immediately bought from administrators by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct.

"Whilst this consolidation creates further opportunities for TFG London's brands, the House of Fraser situation has negatively impacted TFG London's trade through the House of Fraser website and their concessions," TFG said in a statement.

"In addition, whilst not material to the group, it appears likely that TFG London will incur some degree of bad debt write-off as a result of House of Fraser entering administration."

TFG's clothing brands in Britain include Phase Eight, Whistles and Hobbs. TFG London contributed 18.7 percent to group turnover in the year to March 2018. TFG London, which operates across continental Europe, is the group's second biggest after TFG Africa, which includes South Africa.

In Britain, a string of retailers have gone out of business or announced plans to close shops this year, as they struggle with subdued consumer spending, rising labor costs and higher business property taxes as well as growing online competition.

But TFG has continued to deliver a stronger performance against the broader UK retail market, thanks to its multi-brand strategy.

Group turnover grew by 32 percent for the first 20 weeks of the 2019 financial year, it said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOSCHINI GROUP LTD -0.98% 174.59 End-of-day quote.-10.64%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 0.29% 382.7 Delayed Quote.1.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOSCHINI GROUP LTD
11:24aFOSCHINI : Retailer TFG's London business may face hit from House of Fraser coll..
RE
08/14#LOERIES2018 : All the digital and interactive communication finalists!
AQ
07/30FOSCHINI : Modern monochrome
AQ
07/18FOSCHINI GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/09FOSCHINI : Stockists
AQ
07/02FOSCHINI : TFG announced Canal Walk Retailer of the Year
AQ
06/22FOSCHINI : Changes for shopping complex
AQ
06/14FOSCHINI : None the worse for wear
AQ
06/11FOSCHINI : Gorgeous bags to keep an eye on
AQ
06/04FOSCHINI : 5 of the best
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/25Foschini Group Ltd. (The) ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05THE FOSCHINI GROUP : Growing Risks With High Potential Downside 
2017Foschini Group Ltd. (The) ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 33 333 M
EBIT 2019 4 661 M
Net income 2019 2 826 M
Debt 2019 8 085 M
Yield 2019 4,74%
P/E ratio 2019 13,98
P/E ratio 2020 12,27
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 41 258 M
Chart FOSCHINI GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Foschini Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOSCHINI GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 206  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Douglas Murray Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Edward Thunström CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Michael Lewis Chairman
Ronnie Stein Non-Executive Director
Samuel Ellis Abrahams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSCHINI GROUP LTD-10.64%2 816
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-10.31%94 171
KERING19.08%68 549
FAST RETAILING CO LTD13.67%49 445
ROSS STORES19.35%36 065
ZALANDO2.73%13 244
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.