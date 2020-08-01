Log in
FOSSIL : ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

08/01/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

FOSSIL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2020

EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

________________________________________________________________________

Richardson, TX. July 29, 2020 - Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company's investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investorsand will also be archived for replay.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, BMW, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

  1. 523-1732christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Disclaimer

Fossil Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 17:01:16 UTC
