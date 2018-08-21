AmeriTrust Group, Inc. : Names Brian Risen Meadowbrook Insurance Group Agency President

Log in
08/21/2018

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriTrust Group, Inc. announced today that insurance business and marketing executive Brian L. Risen, Senior Vice President, Mackinaw Underwriters, Retail Distribution Management, a member of the AmeriTrust Group, Inc. has been promoted to President of the Meadowbrook Insurance Agency. Mr. Risen brings extensive experience in strategic planning, sales, marketing and distribution management. Mr. Risen takes over the leadership of AmeriTrust's retail agency division with the recent retirement of former Agency President, Kirk Medlyn

Brian Risen, President, Meadowbrook Insurance Agency

"Mr. Risen's business expertise and extensive insurance acumen will help us continue to expand and grow our successful retail agency operations," said AmeriTrust President and CEO, Kenn Allen.

Mr. Risen has over 23 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining Mackinaw Underwriters, he was Sr. Vice President of Business Development of a division of W. R. Berkley Insurance Group.  Mr. Risen held senior positions with Lockton Affinity, Zurich NA, and Universal Underwriters. He is a graduate of Illinois State University, with a Bachelor of Science Occupational Safety and Health degree. He holds the CPCU, ARM and ALCM designations.

About AmeriTrust Group, Inc.
Founded in 1955, AmeriTrust Group, Inc, (formerly Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc.), is a nationally recognized specialty, niche-focused commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services provider within the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. AmeriTrust is comprised of four distinct distribution segments of the specialty insurance marketplace: admitted carrier operations, excess & surplus lines carrier operations, wholesale MGU/MGA and third-party administration operations, and retail insurance agency operations.

AmeriTrust offers a broad range of insurance solutions to select industry, trade and professional associations, affinity groups, governmental entities and independent agents. Carrier operations include six insurance companies which are licensed on both an admitted and non-admitted basis in all 50 states. For more information please visit www.ameritrustgroup.com.

AmeriTrust Group, Inc. operates as the U.S.-based insurance holding company for Fosun International Limited.

About Fosun International Limited
Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656:HK) since 2007. Founded in 1992, Fosun's total assets exceed RMB500 billion (c.US$75 billion). With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world. For more information, please visit www.fosun.com.  

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritrust-group-inc-names-brian-risen-meadowbrook-insurance-group-agency-president-300700149.html

SOURCE AmeriTrust Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
