Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fosun International Limited    0656   HK0656038673

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (0656)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's Wanda files for U.S. IPO of sports unit to raise up to $500 million - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:34am EST
Wang Jianlin, chairman of Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda Group, attends the opening ceremony of Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis in Qingdao

HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering of its sports unit that could fetch up to $500 million, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company made the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing, which could happen in the first half of this year, the sources said.

The IPO could raise between $300 million and $500 million, the people said, though one cautioned that $500 million might be high.

A Wanda spokesman did not provide any immediate comment.

Wanda's sprawling business empire ranges from real estate to sport to cinemas, but it has been rattled in the past years by a government-led crackdown on overseas deals and high leverage.

The company owned by Wang Jianlin, one of China's richest men, has since started offloading domestic and overseas holdings, including stakes in cinema operator AMC Entertainment and Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid and a handful of property developments.

Other Chinese conglomerates such as HNA group and Fosun International have also faced government pressure to cut down on what Beijing has termed irrational overseas deals.

An IPO of Wanda's sports assets would include Infront Sports & Media AG, a Swiss sports marketing company and World Triathlon Corp, the organizer and promoter of the Ironman race, three sources previously told Reuters.

The two were acquired in 2015 for $1.2 billion and $650 million respectively. Wanda, while preparing the IPO, had also received offers for the businesses from a number of private equity firms, Reuters reported.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are working on the deal, the sources said. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese companies have dominated the ranks of those looking to go public worldwide, raising $58.2 billion in IPOs last year, accounting for 29 percent of global issuers, according to Refinitiv data.

They have also been very active in U.S. listings, raising $9.1 billion last year, the highest level since 2014, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, Julia Fioretti and Julie Zhu in HONG KONG and Joshua Franklin in NEW YORK; writing by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP 0.11% 56.44 Delayed Quote.8.41%
DEUTSCHE BANK 0.92% 7.48 Delayed Quote.7.36%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.92% 10.8 End-of-day quote.-5.59%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.19% 41.66 Delayed Quote.5.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
02:43aCHINA'S WANDA FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF : sources
RE
02:34aChina's Wanda files for U.S. IPO of sports unit to raise up to $500 million -..
RE
01/06FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : The spin-off and separate listing of fosun tourism group o..
PU
01/01Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Viewray Inc
AQ
2018Fosun unit bullish on tourism prospects
AQ
2018Fosun unit bullish on tourism prospects
AQ
2018Fosun unit bullish on tourism prospects
AQ
2018China's Junshi Biosciences raises $394 million after pricing IPO at bottom of..
RE
2018FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : The proposed spin-off and separate listing of fosun touris..
PU
2018FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement - proposed spin-off and separate listin..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 99 368 M
EBIT 2018 3 627 M
Net income 2018 14 129 M
Debt 2018 70 463 M
Yield 2018 3,54%
P/E ratio 2018 5,52
P/E ratio 2019 4,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 80 227 M
Chart FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fosun International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qun Bin Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qi Yu Chen Co-President & Executive Director
Xiao Liang Xu Co-President & Executive Director
Guang Chang Guo Chairman
Can Wang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-5.59%11 990
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS4.74%12 956
VICI PROPERTIES INC6.87%7 953
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC8.71%7 598
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC6.00%7 294
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC9.62%5 668
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.