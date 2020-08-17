Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Fosun International Limited    656   HK0656038673

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(656)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creditors group is front-runner for struggling Cirque du Soleil, source says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

A group of Cirque du Soleil creditors is the front-runner to win control of the financially strapped entertainment group ahead of a Tuesday deadline for bids, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Canada's once high-flying Cirque received protection from its creditors in June, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the famed circus operator to cancel shows and lay off artists.

The group of creditors, led by Catalyst Capital Group, is the "lead bidder" for Cirque, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sales process is confidential.

Catalyst and Cirque declined to comment.

News that the creditors are poised to win control of Cirque was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Also on Monday, Quebec's largest pension fund told lawmakers in the Canadian province that it spent $75 million in February on a 10% stake in the Cirque from company co-founder Guy Laliberté.

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second-largest pension fund, had since written off the amount, it said.

Last month, Montreal-based Cirque and the creditor group reached a "stalking horse" purchase agreement, worth $900 million in debt forgiveness and up to $375 million in new financing, which acts as an opening offer that other interested bidders must surpass if they want to buy the company.

The agreement replaced an earlier deal with Cirque shareholders, including TPG Capital and Fosun International Ltd, which included debt financing from a Quebec government body.

Potential buyers have until Tuesday at 5pm Eastern Time to submit their bids, according to court documents.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
05:42pCreditors group is front-runner for struggling Cirque du Soleil, source says
RE
03:43pFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Creditors group is front-runner for struggling Cirque du S..
RE
07/16FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Cirque du Soleil reaches purchase deal with secured lender..
RE
07/16Floored by COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil eyes return to the high-wire
RE
07/16FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Cirque du Soleil reaches purchase deal with secured lender..
RE
07/16FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Cirque du Soleil accepts recapitalization offer from credi..
RE
07/15FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Cirque du Soleil set to accept recapitalization bid by len..
RE
07/12SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Plans to Raise $166 Million in India IPO
DJ
07/10Cirque du Soleil and secured creditors near rival bid for troupe
RE
06/30FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Bid for Cirque du Soleil dismissed as 'pure fiction' by le..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 B 18 996 M 18 996 M
Net income 2020 10 829 M 1 562 M 1 562 M
Net Debt 2020 114 B 16 441 M 16 441 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,26x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 78 194 M 10 089 M 11 281 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fosun International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,02 CNY
Last Close Price 9,20 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qi Yu Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Liang Xu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guang Chang Guo Chairman
Qun Bin Wang Co-Chairman
Ping Gong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-19.01%10 144
ALLIANZ SE-16.66%88 662
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.67%59 066
CHUBB LIMITED-16.39%58 741
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.35%56 359
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-39.63%26 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group