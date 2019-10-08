Fosun International : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FORM OF PROXY

Extraordinary General Meeting

Form of Proxy

Form of proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on

Wednesday, 30 October 2019

I/We,(note 1)

as my/our proxy/proxies to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at 39th Floor, Tower S1, the Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan No. 2 Road(E), Huangpu District Shanghai, the PRC at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s), in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated.

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words "Chairman of the Meeting" herein inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any member of the Company may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the Meeting provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT .

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST" . Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized.

Voting by poll will be conducted at the Meeting. Every member of the Company present in person (in case of a member being a corporation, by its duly authorized representative) or by proxy shall have one vote for every fully paid-up share of which he is the holder.

In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s). For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.

To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the Meeting or the adjourned Meeting.

The proxy needs not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.