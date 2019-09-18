Fosun International : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SHANGHAI HENLIUS ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE - FINAL OFFER PRICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation. In particular, this announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or an invitation or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Hong Kong, the United States of America or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''U.S. Securities Act''). The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States of America or any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong.

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from the United States of America or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SHANGHAI HENLIUS ON

THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE

FINAL OFFER PRICE

The boards of directors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International are pleased to announce that the final Offer Price in respect of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares to be issued under the Global Offering (the ''Shanghai Henlius Offer Shares'') is HK$49.60 per Shanghai Henlius Offer Share (exclusive of brokerage, SFC transaction levy and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee).

1. INTRODUCTION

Fosun Pharma refers to its announcements dated 27 September 2018, 13 December 2018, 5 July 2019, 21 August 2019, 25 August 2019, 10 September 2019 and 12 September 2019 (the ''Fosun Pharma Announcements'') and the circular to its shareholders dated 11 October 2018 (the