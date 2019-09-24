Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fosun International Limited    0656   HK0656038673

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0656)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fosun International : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:42am EDT

復 星 國 際 有 限 公 司

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

（在香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code / 股份代號: 00656)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

24 September 2019

Dear non-registered holder (Note),

Fosun International Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form ( no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2509 3228 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

Guo Guangchang

Chairman

For and on behalf of

Fosun International Limited

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人(附 註 )

復星國際有限公司（「本公司」）

2019中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 是 次 公 司 通 訊 英 文 及 中 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.fosun.com) 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)

倘 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥 及簽署在本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回本

公司之股份過戶登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司（「股份 過戶登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼 上適當的郵票）。股份過戶登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥 及簽署之申 請表 格的掃 描副本電 郵至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。申請表格亦可 於本公司 網 站 (www.fosun.com)及香 港聯 合 交易所有限公司網站(www.hkexnews.hk)下載。

倘 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星期一至星期五上午九時正至下午六時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本公司之 電話熱線(852) 2509 3228查詢。

此致

各股東

代表

復星國際有限公司

董事長

郭廣昌

謹啟

2019924

附註：此函件乃向非登記持有人(非登記持有人指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知， 表示欲收到公司通訊)發出。倘 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則毋須理會本函及背面的申請表格

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FOSH-24092019-1(0)

CCS6605 FOSH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Fosun International Limited (the "Company")

致： 復星國際有限公司（「本公司」）

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East

合和中心17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications* of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／吾等希望以下列方式收取本公司今後公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）： (Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes) (請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

Signature: 簽名:

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有今後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有今後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有今後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

_____________________________________________________

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼: _________________________________________________

日期: _____________________________________________

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此函件乃向非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公 司發出通知，表示欲收到公司通訊)發出。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to hold shares in the Company.
    上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候 停止持有本公司的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company will not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免生疑問，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

24092019 1 0

  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.
    公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年報；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37 香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Fosun International Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
05:42aFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Letter to non-registered holders - notification letter and..
PU
05:37aFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Letter to registered holders - notification letter and cha..
PU
09/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/20FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Tour operator Thomas Cook in race to avoid bankruptcy
AQ
09/18FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement - the proposed spin-off and separate li..
PU
09/18China's Henlius raises $410 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
09/16FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Thomas Cook is in scramble to seal rescue deal
AQ
09/12FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Letter to registered holders - notification letter and cha..
PU
09/11FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement - the proposed spin-off and separate li..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 121 B
EBIT 2019 26 591 M
Net income 2019 14 946 M
Debt 2019 71 691 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 5,23x
P/E ratio 2020 4,85x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 79 901 M
Chart FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fosun International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,44  CNY
Last Close Price 9,35  CNY
Spread / Highest target 82,2%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qun Bin Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qi Yu Chen Co-President & Executive Director
Xiao Liang Xu Co-President & Executive Director
Guang Chang Guo Chairman
Can Wang Chief Development Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-9.97%11 224
ALLIANZ SE20.62%96 684
CHUBB LTD22.09%71 876
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP29.41%55 797
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES26.52%51 198
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC45.39%49 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group