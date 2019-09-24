Fosun International : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM

復 星 國 際 有 限 公 司

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

（在香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code / 股份代號: 00656)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

24 September 2019

Dear non-registered holder (Note),

Fosun International Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form ( no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2509 3228 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

Guo Guangchang

Chairman

For and on behalf of

Fosun International Limited

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人(附 註 )：

復星國際有限公司（「本公司」）

2019中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 是 次 公 司 通 訊 英 文 及 中 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.fosun.com) 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)。

倘 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥 及簽署在本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回本

公司之股份過戶登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司（「股份 過戶登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼 上適當的郵票）。股份過戶登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥 及簽署之申 請表 格的掃 描副本電 郵至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。申請表格亦可 於本公司 網 站 (www.fosun.com)及香 港聯 合 交易所有限公司網站(www.hkexnews.hk)下載。

倘 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星期一至星期五上午九時正至下午六時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本公司之 電話熱線(852) 2509 3228查詢。

此致

各股東

代表

復星國際有限公司

董事長

郭廣昌

謹啟

2019年9月24日

附註：此函件乃向非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知， 表示欲收到公司通訊)發出。倘 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則毋須理會本函及背面的申請表格。

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FOSH-24092019-1(0)