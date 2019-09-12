Fosun International : LETTER TO REGISTERED HOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

(Note)
復 星 國 際 有 限 公 司
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
（在香港註冊成立之有限公司）
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code / 股份代號: 00656)
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
12 September 2019
Dear registered holder,
Fosun International Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of Prospectus in relation to the Spin -Off and Separate Listing of Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of Shanghai Henlius at (www.henlius.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk), or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable).
You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed on the reverse side of this letter and send it to the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The Share Registrar's address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).
If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Share Registrar by using the mailing label (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request in writing send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.
Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2509 3228 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
Guo Guangchang
Chairman
For and on behalf of
Fosun International Limited
Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.
各位登記 持有人 ：
復星國際有限公 司（「本公 司 」）
有關分拆上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司並獨立上市之招股章程（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
是次公司通訊英 文及中文版 本已 上載於 復宏漢霖 網站 (www.henlius.com)及香港 聯合交易所有 限公司 網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，或按 安 排附上 是次公司通訊之印 刷本（如適用 ）。
儘管 閣下早前曾 向本公司 作出公 司通訊 (附 註 )收 取方式或 語言版本的 選擇，但仍可 以隨時選擇 僅收取 英文印刷本、 或僅收取 中 文印刷 本、或 同時 收 取中 、英 文 印刷 本 ，費 用 全免 ， 或瀏 覽網 上 版本 。 如 閣下 欲更 改 今後 所有 公 司通 訊 之語 言 版本 及 /或收 取 方式 ，請 填 妥及 簽 署在本 函背面 的更 改指 示回 條 ，並 使用 更改指 示回 條底 部 之 郵寄標 籤（ 如在香 港投 寄 ， 毋須 貼上郵 票 ； 否則， 請貼 上適 當的 郵票 ） 寄回 本公司 之 股份過戶登記處香 港中央證券登 記有限公司（「 股份過戶登記處 」）。股份過戶登記處 的地址為香港 灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 及 簽 署 之 更 改 指 示 回 條 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。 更 改 指 示 回 條 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.fosun.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站(www.hkexnews.hk)下載。
倘 閣下 欲收 取 是次 公司 通訊 之 印 刷本 ，請 填 妥 及 簽署 在 本函 背面 的更 改指 示 回條 ，並 使 用郵 寄標 籤寄 回 股份過戶登記處（如 在 香港 投寄， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 及 簽 署 之 更 改 指 示 回 條 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk。如 閣 下 已選 擇 （或 被 視為 已 同 意） 以 網上 版 本收 取 所有 日後 公 司通 訊 但因 任 何理 由 未能 收取 或 閱覽是 次公司通訊，本公 司將於收到閣 下書面要求後 盡快 向 閣下免費寄 上是次公司通訊之 印刷本。
倘 閣下對本函內容有 任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星期 一至星期 五上午九時正至下 午六時正，香 港公眾假期除外）致電 本公司之 電話熱線 (852) 2509 3228 查詢。
Change Request Form 更改指示回條
To: Fosun International Limited (the "Company")
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
致： 復星國際有限公司（「本公司」） 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
合和中心 17M 樓
I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in English / Chinese or have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the website of Shanghai Henlius:
本人／我們已收取是次公司通訊之英文/中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）查閱復宏漢霖網站所登載之是次公司通訊：
Part A I/We would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
甲 部 本 人／ 我們現 欲以 下列方 式收 取本公司 是次 公司通 訊之 語言印 刷本 ：
(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請 從下 列選 擇 中， 僅在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內劃 上 「 X」 號 )
-
I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English.
本人／我們現欲收取一份英文印刷本。
-
I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese.
本人／我們現欲收取一份中文印刷本。
-
I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies .
本人／我們現欲收取英文及中文各一份印刷本。
I/We would like to change the choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications* of the Company as indicated below:
(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從 下 列選 擇中 ， 僅在 其 中 一 個 空格 內 劃 上 「 X」號 )
read the website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and
-
receive an email notification or a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website; OR
瀏覽在本公司網站發表之所有今後公司通訊網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取有關公司通訊已在網上刊發之電郵通知或通知信函；或
Email Address
電 郵地 址
(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of the Corporate Commu nications on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website will be sent instead. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communications only)
(本 公 司 會 在 日 後 發 出 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 公 司 通 訊 的 通 知 至 以 上 提 供 之 電 郵 地 址 (如 有 )。 如 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 會 發 出 有 關 公 司 通 訊 已 在 網 上 刊 發 通 知 信 函 予 閣 下 。 請 以 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 電 郵 地 址， 而 電 郵 地 址 僅 供 用 作 通 知 公 司 通 訊 的 發 佈 )
-
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有今後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
-
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有今後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
-
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
同時收取所有今後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
Signature: 簽 名 :
Contact telephone number:
Notes 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥所 有 資 料 。
-
Any form with more than one box marked "X"in Part A or Part B, with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如 在 本 回條之甲部或乙部作 出 超 過 一 項 選 擇 、或 未 有 作 出 選 擇 、 或未 有 簽 署 、 或在 其 他 方 面填 寫 不 正 確 ， 則 本 回條將 會 作 廢 。
-
The above instruction in Part B will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you n otify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's share
registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk, or unless you have at any time ceased to hold shares in the Company.
上述於乙部的指示適用於將來發送予 閣下之所有今後公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予本公司之股份過戶登 記 處 香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓或以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另 作 選 擇 為 止 ， 或 任 何時 候 停 止 持 有 本 公 司的 股 票 。
-
If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications for any reason, the Company will promptly upon your notice in writing send the printed version of the Corporate Communications to you free of charge.
閣下因任何理由導致在收取或接收公司通訊時出現困難，本公司將於接到 閣下書面通知後，立即向 閣下免費發送公司通訊的印刷本。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company will not accept any special instructions written on this Change Re quest Form.
為 免生疑問， 任 何 在 本 更改指示回條上 的 額 外 手 寫 指 示 ， 本 公 司 將 不予 處 理 。
-
Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.
公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 年 報 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
