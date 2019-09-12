Fosun International : LETTER TO REGISTERED HOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

(Note)

Fosun International Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Prospectus in relation to the Spin -Off and Separate Listing of Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of Shanghai Henlius at (www.henlius.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk), or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed on the reverse side of this letter and send it to the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The Share Registrar's address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Share Registrar by using the mailing label (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request in writing send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2509 3228 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

有關分拆上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司並獨立上市之招股章程（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

是次公司通訊英 文及中文版 本已 上載於 復宏漢霖 網站 (www.henlius.com)及香港 聯合交易所有 限公司 網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，或按 安 排附上 是次公司通訊之印 刷本（如適用 ）。

儘管 閣下早前曾 向本公司 作出公 司通訊 (附 註 )收 取方式或 語言版本的 選擇，但仍可 以隨時選擇 僅收取 英文印刷本、 或僅收取 中 文印刷 本、或 同時 收 取中 、英 文 印刷 本 ，費 用 全免 ， 或瀏 覽網 上 版本 。 如 閣下 欲更 改 今後 所有 公 司通 訊 之語 言 版本 及 /或收 取 方式 ，請 填 妥及 簽 署在本 函背面 的更 改指 示回 條 ，並 使用 更改指 示回 條底 部 之 郵寄標 籤（ 如在香 港投 寄 ， 毋須 貼上郵 票 ； 否則， 請貼 上適 當的 郵票 ） 寄回 本公司 之 股份過戶登記處香 港中央證券登 記有限公司（「 股份過戶登記處 」）。股份過戶登記處 的地址為香港 灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 及 簽 署 之 更 改 指 示 回 條 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。 更 改 指 示 回 條 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.fosun.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站(www.hkexnews.hk)下載。

倘 閣下 欲收 取 是次 公司 通訊 之 印 刷本 ，請 填 妥 及 簽署 在 本函 背面 的更 改指 示 回條 ，並 使 用郵 寄標 籤寄 回 股份過戶登記處（如 在 香港 投寄， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 及 簽 署 之 更 改 指 示 回 條 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk。如 閣 下 已選 擇 （或 被 視為 已 同 意） 以 網上 版 本收 取 所有 日後 公 司通 訊 但因 任 何理 由 未能 收取 或 閱覽是 次公司通訊，本公 司將於收到閣 下書面要求後 盡快 向 閣下免費寄 上是次公司通訊之 印刷本。

倘 閣下對本函內容有 任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星期 一至星期 五上午九時正至下 午六時正，香 港公眾假期除外）致電 本公司之 電話熱線 (852) 2509 3228 查詢。