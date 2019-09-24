Fosun International : LETTER TO REGISTERED HOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

(Note)

復 星 國 際 有 限 公 司

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

（在香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code / 股份代號: 00656)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

24 September 2019

Dear registered holder,

Fosun International Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk), or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and send it to the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Change Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Share Registrar by using the mailing label (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request in writing send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852 ) 2509 3228 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

Guo Guangchang

Chairman

For and on behalf of

Fosun International Limited

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

各位登記 持有人 ：

復星國際有限公 司（「本公 司 」）

2019中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的 是次公 司通訊 英文及 中文版本 已上載 於本公 司網站 (www.fosun.com)及香港聯合交 易 所有限公 司網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，或按 安排附上 是次公 司通訊 之印刷 本（如適 用）。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 選 擇 僅 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 僅 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 、 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷本 ， 費 用 全 免 ， 或 瀏 覽 網 上 版本 。 如 閣 下 欲 更 改 收 取 今後 所有 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取方 式 ， 請 填 妥及簽署 在本函 背面的 更改指 示回條， 並使用 更改指 示回條 底部之郵 寄標籤 （如在 香港投 寄，毋須 貼上郵 票；否則 ，請 貼上適當 的郵 票）寄回本 公司之 股份過 戶登記 處香港中 央證券 登記有 限公司（「 股份過戶登記 處 」），地址為 香 港灣仔皇 后大道 東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓。 閣下 亦可把 已填妥 及簽署 之更改指 示回條 的掃描 副本電 郵至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk。更改指示回條亦可 於本 公司網站 (www.fosun.com)及香港聯 合交 易所有限 公司網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)下載。

倘 閣下 欲收 取是 次公 司通訊 之 印刷本 ，請 填妥 及簽署 在本 函 背面的 更改 指示 回條， 並使 用 郵寄標 籤寄 回 股份過戶登記處（如在香 港投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 及 簽 署 之 更 改 指 示 回 條 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk。如 閣下已 選擇（ 或被 視為 已同意 ）以 網上方 式收 取所 有 日後公 司通 訊但因 任何 理由 未 能收取 或閱 覽是次公 司通訊 ，只要 提出書 面要求， 本公司 將盡快 向 閣下 免費寄上 是次公 司通訊 之印刷 本。

倘 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何疑 問， 請 於 營 業 時 間 內 （ 星 期 一 至星 期 五 上 午 九 時 正 至 下 午 六 時正 ， 香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 致 電本 公 司 之 電 話熱線 (852) 2509 3228 查詢。

此致

各股東代表

復星國際有限公司

董事長

郭廣昌

謹啟

2019年9月24日

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年報；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

