Fosun International : LETTER TO REGISTERED HOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

(Note)
復 星 國 際 有 限 公 司
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
（在香港註冊成立之有限公司）
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code / 股份代號: 00656)
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
24 September 2019
Dear registered holder,
Fosun International Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk), or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable).
You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and send it to the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the websites of the Company (www.fosun.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).
If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Change Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Share Registrar by using the mailing label (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request in writing send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.
Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852 ) 2509 3228 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
Guo Guangchang
Chairman
For and on behalf of
Fosun International Limited
Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.
各位登記 持有人 ：
復星國際有限公 司（「本公 司 」）
2019中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
本公司的 是次公 司通訊 英文及 中文版本 已上載 於本公 司網站 (www.fosun.com)及香港聯合交 易 所有限公 司網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，或按 安排附上 是次公 司通訊 之印刷 本（如適 用）。
儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 選 擇 僅 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 僅 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 、 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷本 ， 費 用 全 免 ， 或 瀏 覽 網 上 版本 。 如 閣 下 欲 更 改 收 取 今後 所有 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取方 式 ， 請 填 妥及簽署 在本函 背面的 更改指 示回條， 並使用 更改指 示回條 底部之郵 寄標籤 （如在 香港投 寄，毋須 貼上郵 票；否則 ，請 貼上適當 的郵 票）寄回本 公司之 股份過 戶登記 處香港中 央證券 登記有 限公司（「 股份過戶登記 處 」），地址為 香 港灣仔皇 后大道 東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓。 閣下 亦可把 已填妥 及簽署 之更改指 示回條 的掃描 副本電 郵至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk。更改指示回條亦可 於本 公司網站 (www.fosun.com)及香港聯 合交 易所有限 公司網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)下載。
倘 閣下 欲收 取是 次公 司通訊 之 印刷本 ，請 填妥 及簽署 在本 函 背面的 更改 指示 回條， 並使 用 郵寄標 籤寄 回 股份過戶登記處（如在香 港投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 及 簽 署 之 更 改 指 示 回 條 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk。如 閣下已 選擇（ 或被 視為 已同意 ）以 網上方 式收 取所 有 日後公 司通 訊但因 任何 理由 未 能收取 或閱 覽是次公 司通訊 ，只要 提出書 面要求， 本公司 將盡快 向 閣下 免費寄上 是次公 司通訊 之印刷 本。
倘 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何疑 問， 請 於 營 業 時 間 內 （ 星 期 一 至星 期 五 上 午 九 時 正 至 下 午 六 時正 ， 香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 致 電本 公 司 之 電 話熱線 (852) 2509 3228 查詢。
此致
各股東代表
復星國際有限公司
董事長
郭廣昌
謹啟
2019年9月24日
附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年報；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FOSH-24092019-1(21)
Change Request Form 更改指示回條
To: Fosun International Limited (the "Company")
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
致： 復星國際有限公司（「本公司」） 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
合和中心 17M 樓
I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in English / Chinese or have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company 's website:
本人／吾等已收取是次公司通訊之英文/中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）查閱本公司網站所登載之是次公司通訊：
Part A I/We would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
甲 部 本 人／ 吾等現 欲以 下列方 式收 取本公司 是次 公司通 訊之 印刷本 ：
(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從 下列 選 擇中 ，僅 在 其中 一 個 空 格 內 劃上 「 X」 號 )
-
I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English.
本人／吾等現欲收取一份英文印刷本。
-
I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese.
本人／吾等現欲收取一份中文印刷本。
-
I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies.
本人／吾等現欲收取英文及中文各一份印刷本。
|
#
|
I/We would like to change the choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications* of the Company as indicated below:
|
|
Part B
|
|
#
|
|
人／ 吾等現 欲更 改以下 列方 式收取本 公司 今後公 司通 訊 *之 語言版 本及 /或 收取 方式：
|
|
乙 部
|
本
|
(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請 從下 列 選擇 中， 僅 在其 中 一 個 空 格 內劃 上 「 X」 號 )
read the website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and
-
receive an email notification or a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website; OR
瀏覽在本公司網站發表之所有今後公司通訊網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取有關公司通訊已在網上刊發之電郵通知／通知信函；
或
Email Address
電 郵地址
(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of the Corporate Communications on the Company 's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website will be sent instead. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communications only)
(本 公 司 會 在 日 後 發 出 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 公 司 通 訊 的 通 知 至 以 上 提 供 之 電 郵 地 址 (如 有 )。 如 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 僅 會 發 出 有 關 公 司 通 訊 已 在 網 上 刊 發 通 知 信 函 予 閣 下 。 請 以 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 電 郵 地 址， 而 電 郵 地 址 僅 供 用 作 通 知 公 司 通 訊 的 發 佈 )
-
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有今後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
-
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有今後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
-
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
同時收取所有今後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
Signature: 簽 名 :
|
Contact telephone number:
|
|
Date:
|
聯 絡電 話號碼 :
|
|
日 期 :
|
|
|
Notes 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥所 有 資 料 。
-
Any form with more than one box marked "X"in Part A or Part B, with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如 在 本 回條之甲部或乙部作 出 超 過 一 項 選 擇 、或 未 有 作 出 選 擇 、 或未 有 簽 署 、 或在 其 他 方 面填 寫 不 正 確 ， 則 本 回條將 會 作 廢 。
-
The above instruction in Part B will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's share
registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East , Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
上述於乙部的指示適用於將來發送予 閣下之所有今後公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予本公司之股份過戶登 記 處 香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和
中心 17M 樓或以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 至 fosun.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另 作 選 擇 為 止 。
-
If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications for any reason, the Company will promptly upon your notice in writing send the printed version of the Corporate Communications to you free of charge.
閣下因任何理由導致收取或接收公司通訊出現困難，本公司將於接到 閣下書面通知後，立即向 閣下免費發送公司通訊的印刷本。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company will not accept any special instructions written on this Change Re quest Form.
為 免生疑問， 任 何 在 本 更改指示回條上 的 額 外 手 寫 指 示 ， 本 公 司 將 不予 處 理 。
-
Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.
公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 年 報 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
閣 下 寄 回 此 更 改 指 示 回 條 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。
如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。
Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope
to return this Change Request Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .
郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL
香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37
香 港 Hong Kong