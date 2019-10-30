Log in
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0656)
Fosun International : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 OCTOBER 2019

10/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 30 OCTOBER 2019

At the extraordinary general meeting of Fosun International Limited (the "Company") held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, at 39th Floor, Tower S1, the Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan No. 2 Road (E), Huangpu District, Shanghai, the PRC (the "EGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the EGM for voting on all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 8 October 2019 (the "Notice"). The results of the voting taken on a poll at the EGM are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of Valid Votes (%)

For

Against

To approve, confirm and ratify the grant of specific

mandate to the directors of the Company regarding the

issue and allotment of an aggregate of 288,500 new

shares (the "New Award Shares") to Computershare

Hong Kong Trustees

Limited to hold on trust for

6,384,921,995

325,057,350

1(a)

selected participants

(the "Selected Participants")

(95.155613%)

(4.844387%)

who are selected by the board of directors of the

Company (the "Board") for participation in the share

award scheme adopted by the Company on 25 March

2015 (the "Share Award Scheme") (the "Award")

and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

To approve and confirm the grant of 420,000 award

6,384,921,995

325,057,350

1(b)

shares pursuant to the Share Award Scheme

to the

(95.155613%)

(4.844387%)

Selected Participants.

To authorize any one or more of the directors of the

Company to do all such acts and things and execute all

such documents which he/they consider necessary,

desirable or expedient for the purpose

of,

or in

6,394,809,246

315,170,099

1(c)

connection with, the

implementation of

and

giving

(95.302965%)

(4.697035%)

effect to the Award and the transactions contemplated

thereunder, including but not limited to the issue and

allotment of the New Award Shares pursuant to the

Share Award Scheme.

1

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of Valid Votes (%)

For

Against

To approve the adoption of the tranche I employee

share option incentive scheme of Shanghai Yuyuan

Tourist Mart (Group) Co., Ltd. (上海豫園旅遊商城(

2

集團)股份有限公司) ("Yuyuan") and to authorize the

6,416,072,060

293,907,285

directors of the Company and Yuyuan to execute all

(95.619848%)

(4.380152%)

such documents and take all steps as they consider to

be necessary, expedient and appropriate to give effect

to the scheme.

To approve the adoption of the share option scheme of

Fosun Tourism Group ("FTG") and to authorize the

3

directors of the Company and FTG to execute all such

6,274,592,809

435,386,536

documents and take all steps as they consider to be

(93.511358%)

(6.488642%)

necessary, expedient and appropriate to give effect to

the scheme.

  • The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above ordinary resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Fosun International Limited

Guo Guangchang

Chairman

30 October 2019

2

Notes:

  1. As at the date of the EGM, the number of the issued shares of the Company was 8,537,252,744 shares.
  2. The total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM was 8,525,413,508 shares. Save that Computershare Hong Kong Trustees Limited (in its capacity as a trustee) (holding 11,816,440 shares) and the Selected Participants and their respective associates (holding 22,796 shares) (in aggregate of 11,839,236 shares) were required to be abstained from voting on all of the resolutions from No. 1(a) to 1(c) at the EGM, and had abstained from voting on resolutions No. 1(a) to 1(c) accordingly at the EGM,
    1. there were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") at the EGM; and (ii) no shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM and there were no restrictions on any shareholder casting votes on the resolutions proposed at the EGM.
  4. Saved as disclosed above, no party has stated its intention in the circulars of the Company dated 8 October 2019 to vote against the resolutions proposed at the EGM or to abstain from voting.
  5. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 6,709,979,345 shares, representing 78.596471% of the total issued shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM, were present at the EGM.
  6. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Guangchang, Mr. Wang Qunbin, Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Qin Xuetang, Mr. Wang Can and Mr. Gong Ping; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Shengman, Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Mr. David T. Zhang, Mr. Yang Chao and Dr. Lee Kai-Fu.

3

Disclaimer

Fosun International Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:21:11 UTC
