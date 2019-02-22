Fosun International : PROGRESS UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE SUBSCRIPTION OF TOM TAILOR SHARES AND A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF THE COMPANY TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TOM TAILOR

Log in
PROGRESS UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE SUBSCRIPTION OF TOM TAILOR SHARES AND A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF THE COMPANY TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TOM TAILOR

02/22/2019 | 04:21am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROGRESS UPDATE ON

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE SUBSCRIPTION OF

TOM TAILOR SHARES

AND A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF THE COMPANY TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TOM TAILOR

Reference is made to the announcement of Fosun International Limited (the "Company") dated 19 February 2019 (the "Announcement") in respect of the subscription of Tom Tailor Shares and a voluntary public takeover offer of the Company to the shareholders of Tom Tailor. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that the registration of the capital increase of Tom Tailor with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg, Germany was completed on 21 February 2019 (the "Completion of Subscription"). Upon the Completion of Subscription, the Group holds an aggregate of 14,969,521 Tom Tailor Shares, representing approximately 35.35% of the total issued share capital and voting rights of Tom Tailor.

Further announcement will be made by the Company in respect of the Voluntary Public Takeover Offer as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board Fosun International Limited

Guo Guangchang

Chairman

22 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Guangchang, Mr. Wang Qunbin, Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Qin Xuetang, Mr. Wang Can and Mr. Gong Ping; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Shengman, Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Mr. David T. Zhang, Mr. Yang Chao and Dr. Lee Kai-Fu.

Disclaimer

Fosun International Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 09:20:09 UTC
