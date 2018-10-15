Log in
Fosun International : Showcased a Diagnostic Lab for the Future at WAIC 2018

10/15/2018 | 06:43am CEST

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2018 (WAIC 2018) held in mid-September in Shanghai became a showroom for Fosun's tech adventures. With its innovative applications, Fosun built a 'Future Diagnostic Lab,' where people can take a look at the application of artificial intelligence technology in future medical scenarios.

Be a doctor in the future lab

In Fosun's future lab, visitors found themselves in the middle of a role-playing game (RPG) trying to be radiologists or pathologists.

The lab, presented by Fosun's AI company Proxai, is a space where visitors could interact with a physician and three large screens that visualize the entire process of image scanning and diagnosis.

It's not only an image scanning simulation room, but also a medical RPG that connects virtual reality. It's also seen as a concept diagnosis system that presents the medical working experience in the future, fitting well the theme of WAIC 2018, A New Era Empowered by Artificial Intelligence.

According to Proxai's CEO Chuan He with the help of contemporary art and interactive technology, the Future Diagnostic Lab showcases a better future in which, thanks to AI and big data, the medical testing and diagnosis will become more efficient and accurate providing patients with better service.

Beside the lab there is an AI-integrated microscope, also by Proxai. This device is able to automatically scan and diagnose clinical specimens, giving people a taste of the pathological diagnosis process in the future.

Technology will become the lifeblood of medical care in future

As the first AI enterprise created by Fosun's own tech incubator, Proxai launched product development and completed team formation in September 2017. The team contracted elites of AI industry and renowned medical experts.

Backed by Fosun's rich experience in health gained over past 20 years, Proxai has established partnership with a large number of medical institutions as to explore application in scenarios such as early screening, disease prediction and medical rehabilitation. In an attempt to tackle shortcomings in medical diagnosis such as insufficient human resources, repeated work and lack of quality in certain places, Proxai has developed a series of leading intelligent diagnostic products soon after its establishment.

Based on big data and statistical principles, Proxai combines deep learning and evidence-based medicine and pursuits medical solution amid massive data, said He Chuan. Proxai managed to screen and identify accurately the pathogenic factors and establish a medical decision-making model, she said.

'Part of our name in Chinese is the synonym of China's medical profession. By calling ourselves Proxai, we hope to deliver the message that technology become the lifeblood of medical care in the future, and we improve medical service and extend human lifespan, creating happier life for families worldwide', said He.

WAIC witnesses Fosun's transformation to a tech firm

Previously seen as an expert in investment, Fosun is now being redefined. The multinational company is moving towards a tech-driven enterprise and seems to be ready to challenge global high-tech giants.

The company launched a science and technology innovation center in February 2018. The strategy is to invest heavily in key industries in the three ecosystems of health, happiness and wealth with a focus on family needs. Fosun's targets include Internet of Things, AI, cloud computing, big data, Blockchain, robotics, new materials and renewable energy.

According to Chen Qiyu, executive director and co-president of Fosun International, tech innovation is the internal driving force for Fosun's future development. 'We'll try to combine in-house R&D with global investment and make our leading resources nurture the fast growth of our future unicorn portfolios. This time at WAIC 2018, our Proxai has become a star and it actually is a benchmark for Fosun's technological innovation strategy.'

Disclaimer

Fosun International Limited published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 04:42:01 UTC
