FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (0656)
Fosun International : THE SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF FOSUN TOURISM GROUP ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE - PARTIAL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

01/06/2019 | 05:49am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation. In particular, this announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or an invitation or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Hong Kong, the United States of America or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States of America or any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong.

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from the United States of America or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

THE SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF FOSUN TOURISM GROUP ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

References are made to the Company's announcements dated 4 July 2018, 31 August 2018, 8 November 2018, 13 November 2018, 28 November 2018, 30 November 2018, 7 December 2018 and 14 December 2018 (the "Announcements") relating to the Proposed Spin-off and Listing. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Announcements shall have the same meanings as those used in this announcement.

The Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus issued by FTG was partially exercised by the Joint Representatives (as defined in the Prospectus), for themselves and on behalf of the other International Underwriters, on 4 January 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 10,332,600 FTG Shares (the "Over-allotment Shares"), representing approximately 4.82% of the total number of the FTG Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option.

The Over-allotment Shares will be allotted and issued by FTG at HK$15.60 per FTG Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per FTG Share under the Global Offering, to facilitate the return to the Company of the borrowed FTG Shares under the StockBorrowing Agreement (as defined in the Prospectus) which were used to cover over-allocations in the International Offering.

Immediately following the completion of the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the interest of the Company in the issued shares of FTG will decrease from approximately 81.76% to approximately 81.07%.

The additional net proceeds of approximately HK$158.4 million to be received by FTG from the allotment and issue of the Over-allotment Shares, after deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses in connection with the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option, will be used by FTG for the purposes as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds - Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus.

Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Listing of and dealing in the Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on 9 January 2019.

By Order of the Board Fosun International Limited

Guo Guangchang

Chairman

6 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Guangchang, Mr. Wang Qunbin, Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Qin Xuetang, Mr. Wang Can and Mr. Gong Ping; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Shengman, Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Mr. David T. Zhang, Mr. Yang Chao and Dr. Lee Kai-Fu.

Disclaimer

Fosun International Limited published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 10:48:07 UTC
