MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fosun Tourism Group    1992

FOSUN TOURISM GROUP

(1992)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands

0
09/22/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Thomas Cook logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said it was a matter of profound regret that the company had gone out of business after it failed to secure a rescue package from its lenders.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator and government would work together to bring the more than 150,000 British customers home over the next two weeks.

"I would like to apologise to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners who have supported us for many years," Fankhauser said in a statement released in the early hours of Monday morning.

"It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful."

The government and aviation regulator said that due to the scale of the situation some disruption was inevitable. "Thomas Cook has ceased trading so all Thomas Cook flights are now cancelled," the CAA said.

The demise of Thomas Cook marks the end of one of Britain's oldest companies that started life in 1841 running local rail excursions before it survived two world wars to pioneer package holidays first in Europe and then further afield.

The firm now runs hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year in 16 countries. It currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.

Pictures posted on social media showed Thomas Cook planes being diverted away from the normal stands, and being deserted as soon as they had landed.

Crippled by its 1.7 billion pounds of debt, Thomas Cook has been hit by online competition, a changing travel market and geopolitical events that can upend its summer season. Last year's European heatwave also hit the company hard as customers put off last minute bookings.

The corporate collapse has the potential to spark chaotic scenes around the world, with holidaymakers stuck in hotels that have not been paid in locations as far afield as Goa, Gambia and Greece.

In the longer term it could also hit the economies of its biggest destinations, such as Spain and Turkey, leave fuel suppliers out of pocket and force the closure of its hundreds of travel agents across British high streets.

The British government and the aviation regulator have drawn up a plan to use other airlines to bring Britons home. In Germany, one of the biggest customer markets for Thomas Cook, insurance companies will take charge.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

By Kate Holton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.21% 120.1 Real-time Quote.43.04%
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP End-of-day quote.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -22.78% 3.451 Delayed Quote.-88.78%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 18 256 M
EBIT 2019 2 492 M
Net income 2019 828 M
Debt 2019 3 959 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 11 799 M
Chart FOSUN TOURISM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Fosun Tourism Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,49  CNY
Last Close Price 9,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Nong Qian Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Ping Wang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Rong Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Qing Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Zeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP1 664
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL16.96%41 819
CARNIVAL CORP-1.87%33 962
CARNIVAL PLC-1.97%33 962
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC32.62%27 314
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES14.20%23 404
