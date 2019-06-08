Log in
Fosun Tourism : in talks to buy Thomas Cook's tour operating business - Sky News

06/08/2019 | 08:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Thomas Cook logo

(Reuters) - Fosun Tourism Group is in talks to buy Thomas Cook's tour operating business, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sky News said a formal bid from Fosun was not yet guaranteed and discussions were at an early stage.

Fosun was working with bankers at JP Morgan on the potential offer, according to the report.

A formal bid from Fosun could come in weeks but would not include the world's oldest tour operator's airline business, as it would not be allowed to buy it under EU aviation rules, according to the Sky News report.

Thomas Cook and Fosun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP End-of-day quote.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -3.74% 16.105 Delayed Quote.-47.64%
