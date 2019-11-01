Log in
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP

FOSUN TOURISM GROUP

(1992)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fosun Tourism : to buy Thomas Cook, related hotel brands for $14.3 million

0
11/01/2019 | 12:05pm EDT
People walk past a closed Thomas Cook travel agents store near Manchester, Britain

(Reuters) - China's Fosun Tourism Group said on Friday it would acquire the Thomas Cook and related hotel brands for 11 million pounds ($14.25 million), in a bid to expand its presence in the tourism business.

The assets include trademarks, domain names, software applications and licences of the British travel firm and related hotel brands, Hong Kong-listed Fosun said, adding that it did not plan to buy overseas assets or businesses related to Thomas Cook for the time being.

Fosun Tourism Chairman Qian Jiannong said the acquisition would enable the group to expand its tourism business "building on the extensive brand awareness of Thomas Cook and the robust growth momentum of Chinese outbound tourism".

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed in late September succumbing to heavy debt, built up by a series of ill-fated deals, that hobbled its response to nimble online rivals.

Fosun Tourism, which was the largest shareholder of the former LSE-listed Thomas Cook, had offered to contribute 450 million pounds in August in return for a majority stake in Thomas Cook's tour operator business and 25% of its airline.

This plan, however, fell through after Thomas Cook failed to secure further funds demanded by its lenders.

($1 = 0.7720 pounds)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 18 256 M
EBIT 2019 2 492 M
Net income 2019 828 M
Debt 2019 3 959 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 13 338 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,54  CNY
Last Close Price 10,80  CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Nong Qian Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Ping Wang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Rong Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Qing Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Zeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP1 620
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL16.57%41 680
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-12.35%29 947
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.35.04%27 359
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES11.29%22 814
ACCOR3.80%11 408
