Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fosun Tourism Group    1992   KYG365731069

FOSUN TOURISM GROUP

(1992)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thomas Cook CEO on liquidation: 'I apologise'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 09:39pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Peter Fankhauser, the chief executive of Thomas Cook, apologized on Monday for the liquidation of the world's oldest travel company.

Following are his comments in a statement:

“We have worked exhaustively in the past few days to resolve the outstanding issues on an agreement to secure Thomas Cook’s future for its employees, customers and suppliers. Although a deal had been largely agreed, an additional facility requested in the last few days of negotiations presented a challenge that ultimately proved insurmountable.

“It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful. I would like to apologise to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners who have supported us for many years. Despite huge uncertainty over recent weeks, our teams continued to put customers first, showing why Thomas Cook is one of the best-loved brands in travel.

“Generations of customers entrusted their family holiday to Thomas Cook because our people kept our customers at the heart of the business and maintained our founder’s spirit of innovation.

“This marks a deeply sad day for the company which pioneered package holidays and made travel possible for millions of people around the world.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Thomas Cook Group, Fosun Tourism Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.21% 120.1 Real-time Quote.43.04%
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP End-of-day quote.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -20.49% 3.539 Delayed Quote.-88.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOSUN TOURISM GROUP
03:17pFOSUN TOURISM : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
RE
03:11pTHOMAS COOK : Travel group Thomas Cook battles for survival ahead of Monday dead..
RE
03:11pTHOMAS COOK : Travel group Thomas Cook battles for survival ahead of Monday dead..
RE
04:17aFOSUN TOURISM : UK minister hopes Thomas Cook talks come to 'positive conclusion..
RE
09/21FOSUN TOURISM : Thomas Cook in talks with UK government and investors over rescu..
RE
09/21FOSUN TOURISM : Thomas Cook in talks with UK government and investors over rescu..
RE
09/20Thomas Cook scrambles for £200 million to avert collapse
RE
09/20Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
RE
09/19Thomas Cook hit with extra funding demand, threatening rescue
RE
09/18THOMAS COOK : Panel to rule on credit dispute key to Thomas Cook's future
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 18 256 M
EBIT 2019 2 492 M
Net income 2019 828 M
Debt 2019 3 959 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 11 799 M
Chart FOSUN TOURISM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Fosun Tourism Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,49  CNY
Last Close Price 9,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Nong Qian Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Ping Wang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Rong Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Qing Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Zeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP1 664
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL16.96%41 819
CARNIVAL CORP-1.87%33 962
CARNIVAL PLC-1.97%33 962
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC32.62%27 314
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES14.20%23 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group