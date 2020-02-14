Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Foundation Building Materials, Inc.    FBM

FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.

(FBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. : to Participate in the Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:16am EST

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM), one of the largest specialty building product distributors of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products in North America, announced today that John Gorey, Chief Financial Officer, and John Moten, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be participating in the Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Company is scheduled to speak on February 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible in the Events and Presentation section of the Company’s website at http://investors.fbmsales.com.

About Foundation Building Materials
Foundation Building Materials is a specialty distributor of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing, and complementary products throughout North America. Based in Santa Ana, California, the Company employs more than 3,500 people and operates more than 175 branches across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.fbmsales.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERI
09:16aFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : to Participate in the Bank of America Glob..
BU
02/05FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : Announces the Purchase of Certain Assets from In..
BU
01/27FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 201..
BU
01/06FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : Announces the Acquisition of Associated Drywall ..
BU
2019FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : to Participate in the Stephens Annual Inve..
BU
2019FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
2019FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
2019FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
2019FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : to Participate in the Baird Global Industr..
BU
2019FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Rele..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 180 M
EBIT 2019 93,0 M
Net income 2019 39,7 M
Debt 2019 538 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 789 M
Chart FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 18,35  $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben D. Mendoza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Meyer Chairman
Pete Welly Chief Operating Officer
John Gorey Chief Financial Officer
Matthew J. Espe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.-5.17%789
FERGUSON PLC10.31%22 135
REECE LIMITED2.01%4 414
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.10.44%2 430
GMS INC.4.54%1 194
SIG PLC-25.73%706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group