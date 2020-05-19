Log in
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.

FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.

(FBM)
  Report
News 
News

Foundation Building Materials : Taking Drywall Supply and Installation to the Extreme with Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Extreme Drywall Concepts

05/19/2020

At FBM we are always looking for new and different ways to deliver value to our customers. We recently collaborated with Extreme Drywall Concepts to help tell their story, show the quality work they do and how FBM helps them take excellence to the extreme. Extreme Drywall Concepts was founded in 2009 in Phoenix Arizona by Chris Estrada. Extreme specializes in metal stud framing, drywall, drywall finishes/textures, painting, FRP, Ceiling grid systems and insulation. FBM's goal is to always supply quality build products on time, safely and effectively and become the customers company of choice.

Disclaimer

Foundation Building Materials Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 22:52:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 012 M
EBIT 2020 66,8 M
Net income 2020 29,1 M
Debt 2020 458 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 547 M
Chart FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,38 $
Last Close Price 12,67 $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben D. Mendoza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Meyer Chairman
Pete Welly Chief Operating Officer
John Gorey Chief Financial Officer
Matthew J. Espe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.-31.21%575
FERGUSON PLC-12.20%16 403
REECE LIMITED-26.53%3 444
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-35.74%1 565
GMS INC.-25.59%853
SIG PLC-78.05%195
