Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Founders Advantage Capital Corp.    FCF   CA3505071090

FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL CORP.

(FCF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Founders Advantage Capital : Announces Record Annual and Q4 Funded Mortgage Volumes by DLC in 2019; Provides Preliminary 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 12:47pm EST

Founders Advantage Announces Record Annual and Q4 Funded Mortgage Volumes

by DLC in 2019; Provides Preliminary 2019 Results

Calgary, Alberta - February 13, 2020 - Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) ("FAC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its investee Dominion Lending Centres Limited Partnership ("DLC") achieved record annual funded mortgage volumes of $40.1 billion in 2019, an increase of 10.2% over the prior year (2018 - $36.4 billion). Further, DLC had record Q4 funded mortgage volumes of $11.6 billion in Q42019, an increase of 28.9% over the same quarter in the prior year (Q42018 - $9.0 billion).

The Corporation anticipates its proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 to be between $20.75 million - $21.50 million. The above preliminary results are for continued operations only (excludes discontinued operations from Astley Gilbert) and are prior to FAC's corporate expenses, including G&A.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

Management presents certain non-IFRS financial performance measures which we use as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. Non-IFRS financial performance measures include proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA. Readers are cautioned that these non- IFRS measures should not be construed as a substitute or an alternative to applicable generally accepted accounting principle measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. For greater certainty, the non-IFRS financial performance measures reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. Please see the Corporation's MD&A for a description of these measures and a reconciliation of these measures to their nearest IFRS measure.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a permanent investment approach. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCF". For further information, please refer to the Corporation's website at www.advantagecapital.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

Robin Burpee

Amar Leekha

President & Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Sr. Vice-President, Capital

Officer

403-455-9670

Markets

403-455-2218

rburpee@advantagecapital.ca

403-455-6671

jbell@advantagecapital.ca

aleekha@advantagecapital.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Financial Information

Certain statements in this document constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "will", "expect", "plan", "schedule", "intend", "propose", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or an outlook. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to: the Corporation's expected proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA from continued operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Corporation and described in the forward-looking information. In particular, there can be no assurance that the final reported financial results of the Corporation will be consistent with the preliminary results provided herein.

The forward-looking information contained in this document is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 17:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL
12:47pFOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Announces Record Annual and Q4 Funded Mortgage Volu..
PU
02/13FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Announces Record Annual and Q4 Funded Mortgage Volu..
AQ
2019FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Enters into FX Hedge Agreements
AQ
2019FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Achieves Record Adjusted EBITDA for Q3-2019 Quarter..
AQ
2019FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Q3 2019 Press Release
PU
2019FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Achieves Record Adjusted EBITDA for Q3-2019; Quarte..
AQ
2019FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Completes Sale of its Interest in Astley Gilbert Li..
PU
2019FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Completes Sale of its Interest in Astley Gilbert Li..
AQ
2019FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Releases Q2-2019 Results
AQ
2019FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Announces Sale of its Interest in Astley Gilbert Li..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 116 M
EBIT 2019 17,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 106 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,29x
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 60,3 M
Chart FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,63  CAD
Last Close Price 1,58  CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Geral M. Bell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. R. Kingsley Ward Chairman
Robin Burpee Chief Financial Officer
Peter C. McRae Independent Director
Anthony Lacavera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL CORP.21.54%46
BLACKROCK, INC.12.58%87 833
UBS GROUP6.05%47 759
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.80%41 341
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC12.76%32 430
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.58%27 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group