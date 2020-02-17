Founders Advantage Capital : Announces Record Annual and Q4 Funded Mortgage Volumes by DLC in 2019; Provides Preliminary 2019 Results

Founders Advantage Announces Record Annual and Q4 Funded Mortgage Volumes

by DLC in 2019; Provides Preliminary 2019 Results

Calgary, Alberta - February 13, 2020 - Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) ("FAC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its investee Dominion Lending Centres Limited Partnership ("DLC") achieved record annual funded mortgage volumes of $40.1 billion in 2019, an increase of 10.2% over the prior year (2018 - $36.4 billion). Further, DLC had record Q4 funded mortgage volumes of $11.6 billion in Q42019, an increase of 28.9% over the same quarter in the prior year (Q42018 - $9.0 billion).

The Corporation anticipates its proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 to be between $20.75 million - $21.50 million. The above preliminary results are for continued operations only (excludes discontinued operations from Astley Gilbert) and are prior to FAC's corporate expenses, including G&A.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

Management presents certain non-IFRS financial performance measures which we use as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. Non-IFRS financial performance measures include proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA. Readers are cautioned that these non- IFRS measures should not be construed as a substitute or an alternative to applicable generally accepted accounting principle measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. For greater certainty, the non-IFRS financial performance measures reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. Please see the Corporation's MD&A for a description of these measures and a reconciliation of these measures to their nearest IFRS measure.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a permanent investment approach. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCF". For further information, please refer to the Corporation's website at www.advantagecapital.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell Robin Burpee Amar Leekha President & Chief Executive Chief Financial Officer Sr. Vice-President, Capital Officer 403-455-9670 Markets 403-455-2218 rburpee@advantagecapital.ca 403-455-6671 jbell@advantagecapital.ca aleekha@advantagecapital.ca

