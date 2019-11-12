Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Four Corners Property Trust : Company Profile for FCPT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:03pm EST

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.

Company:

FCPT

 

 

Headquarters Address:

591 Redwood Hwy, Ste 1150

Mill Valley, CA 94941

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

415-965-8030

 

 

Website:

https://fcpt.com/

 

 

Ticker:

FCPT(NYSE)

 

 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

REIT - Net Lease

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Bill Lenehan

CFO: Gerry Morgan

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Shaina O'Rourke

Phone:

415-965-8036

Email:

shaina@fcpt.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
06:03pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Company Profile for FCPT
BU
05:32pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04:11pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings..
BU
11/11FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces a 6.1% Increase to Fourth Quarter 2..
BU
11/04FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings..
BU
10/31FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Three Ground Leased ..
BU
10/31FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
10/31FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
10/30FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces $68.4 million Outparcel Portfolio w..
BU
10/30FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 161 M
EBIT 2019 90,8 M
Net income 2019 72,8 M
Debt 2019 699 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 15,2x
Capitalization 1 893 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,40  $
Last Close Price 27,47  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Shaina Sorrell O'Rourke Director-Investor Relations & Operations
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.3.82%1 893
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-7.48%47 589
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 940
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD6.57%21 779
SCENTRE GROUP0.26%14 136
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.48%11 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group