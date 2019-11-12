Four Corners Property Trust : Company Profile for FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.
Company:
FCPT
Headquarters Address:
591 Redwood Hwy, Ste 1150
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Main Telephone:
415-965-8030
Website:
https://fcpt.com/
Ticker:
FCPT(NYSE)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
REIT - Net Lease
Key Executives:
CEO: Bill Lenehan
CFO: Gerry Morgan
Investor Relations
Contact:
Shaina O'Rourke
Phone:
415-965-8036
Email:
shaina@fcpt.com
