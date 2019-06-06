Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust Inc    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC

(FCPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Five Red Lobster Restaurant Properties for $18.5 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of five Red Lobster restaurant properties in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina for $18.5 million. The five newly acquired properties are under a single, triple-net master lease which includes eight other Red Lobster properties previously acquired by FCPT in November 2017 and December 2018. The 13-unit master lease has approximately 20 years of term remaining and annual rent escalations of 2.0%. The transaction was priced at a similar going-in cash capitalization rate as previously announced transactions. Red Lobster operates over 700 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada and is the largest casual dining seafood brand in the U.S. This transaction marks over $500 million of acquisitions since FCPT’s investment platform launched in July 2016.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
04:07pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Five Red Lobster Res..
BU
05/31FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Panera Bread Prope..
BU
05/31FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/01FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Texas Roadhouse, Oli..
BU
04/25FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
04/23FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/23FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Op..
BU
04/19FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of LongHorn Steakhouse ..
BU
04/08FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Result..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 163 M
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 77,2 M
Debt 2019 646 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 27,81
P/E ratio 2020 25,70
EV / Sales 2019 16,0x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Capitalization 1 969 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC9.85%1 943
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-3.50%51 806
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 786
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE2.14%20 972
SCENTRE GROUP-4.62%14 068
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION15.73%11 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About