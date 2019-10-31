Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Three Ground Leased Properties for $3.6 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of three ground leased properties in Maine for $3.6 million. The three properties are well-located in the main retail corridor of the community and are leased to the corporate operators of LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday and Androscoggin Bank. The buildings are occupied under triple-net ground leases with an average remaining term of approximately 7 years. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% going-in cash cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

