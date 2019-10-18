Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Bob Evans Restaurant Property for $1.0 Million

10/18/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate-operated Bob Evans restaurant property for $1.0 million. The property is located in Ohio and is occupied under a triple-net ground lease with approximately 5 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
