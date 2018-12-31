Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant Property for $2.5 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate-operated Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant property for $2.5 million. The property is located in Virginia and is occupied under a double-net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.65% going-in cash cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.

