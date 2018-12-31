Log in
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC (FCPT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/31 09:59:59 pm
26.16 USD   +0.50%
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant Property for $2.5 million

12/31/2018 | 10:06pm CET

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate-operated Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant property for $2.5 million. The property is located in Virginia and is occupied under a double-net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.65% going-in cash cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 144 M
EBIT 2018 88,2 M
Net income 2018 79,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,27%
P/E ratio 2018 21,08
P/E ratio 2019 23,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 12,2x
Capi. / Sales 2019 11,0x
Capitalization 1 764 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,7 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC1.28%1 771
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-2.12%53 401
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%21 406
SCENTRE GROUP-6.92%14 885
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-15.48%9 841
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.12.27%7 613
