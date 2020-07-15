Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $1.8 Million

07/15/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $1.8 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Wisconsin and is occupied under a net lease with the corporate operator who recently remodeled the store. The lease has approximately 10 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.7% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
