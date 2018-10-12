Log in
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC (FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Dual-Tenant Starbucks and Noodles & Company Property for $2.4 million

10/12/2018 | 02:14am CEST

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a dual-tenant Starbucks and Noodles & Company restaurant for $2.4 million from PREIT. The property is located in Maryland, and is occupied under two, separate double-net leases with approximately 6.3 years of term remaining and a rent escalation of 2.0% annualized. Both of the leases are with the corporate operator of each tenant’s respective brand. The transaction was priced at a 7.0% going-in cash cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 M
EBIT 2018 86,5 M
Net income 2018 77,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,30%
P/E ratio 2018 20,66
P/E ratio 2019 23,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,8x
Capitalization 1 726 M
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC-1.01%1 726
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP0.51%54 144
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%26 116
SCENTRE GROUP-6.21%14 787
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.64%10 852
MACERICH COMPANY-21.71%7 425
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.