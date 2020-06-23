Log in
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Four Property Portfolio From PREIT for $6.8 Million

06/23/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a four property portfolio for $6.8 million as part of a previously announced outparcel transaction with PREIT (NYSE: PEI). The properties are a Burger King, a Firestone Auto Center, an Olive Garden, and a Starbucks. The properties are located in Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina and are occupied under net leases with a weighted average 7 years of term remaining. All four properties are leased to the respective corporate operators. The transaction is the fourth closing of the previously announced PREIT portfolio transaction in November, priced at a 6.5% going-in cash cap rate, on a portfolio basis, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
