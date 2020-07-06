Log in
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a LongHorn Steakhouse Property from Brookfield Properties for $1.8 Million

07/06/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a LongHorn Steakhouse property for $1.8 million from the Brookfield Properties transaction previously announced in October 2019. The property is located in Oklahoma in a highly trafficked retail corridor and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The Brookfield Properties portfolio transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 M - -
Net income 2020 75,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 5,06%
Capitalization 1 700 M 1 700 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,83 $
Last Close Price 24,18 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Shaina Sorrell O'Rourke Director-Investor Relations & Operations
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-14.22%1 700
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-53.81%21 039
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-21.45%17 207
SCENTRE GROUP-41.25%8 093
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-27.52%7 737
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-31.00%6 363
