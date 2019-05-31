Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Panera Bread Property for $2.3 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust
engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant
properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the
acquisition of a Panera Bread property for $2.3 million. The property is
located in Illinois and is leased to the corporate operator under a
double-net lease with approximately 3 years of term remaining. The
transaction was priced at a 7.4% going-in cash cap rate, exclusive of
transaction costs.
