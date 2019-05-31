Log in
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Panera Bread Property for $2.3 million

05/31/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Panera Bread property for $2.3 million. The property is located in Illinois and is leased to the corporate operator under a double-net lease with approximately 3 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.4% going-in cash cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 163 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Net income 2019 78,5 M
Debt 2019 646 M
Yield 2019 4,21%
P/E ratio 2019 27,78
P/E ratio 2020 25,67
EV / Sales 2019 16,0x
EV / Sales 2020 15,2x
Capitalization 1 967 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC9.73%1 967
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-2.94%52 248
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 622
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-0.33%20 783
SCENTRE GROUP-2.82%13 935
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION11.28%10 939
