FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Starbucks-Anchored Multi-Tenant Property for $3.4 million

0
11/26/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a restaurant-anchored multi-tenant property for $3.4 million. The property was constructed in 2019, is located in Indiana and is occupied by a corporate-operated Starbucks, a large authorized retailer for Verizon Wireless with over 850 locations (“The Cellular Connection”) and a corporate-operated ATI Physical Therapy (with over 800 locations). The Starbucks has a drive-thru and each tenant is subject to a separate lease with approximately ten years remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.8% going-in cash cap rate, after property management expenses.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 160 M
EBIT 2019 99,6 M
Net income 2019 72,2 M
Debt 2019 699 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales2019 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 15,2x
Capitalization 1 912 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,00  $
Last Close Price 27,75  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Shaina Sorrell O'Rourke Director-Investor Relations & Operations
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.92%1 912
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-12.08%45 797
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 102
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD5.39%21 738
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%13 841
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION9.66%10 783
