FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Tires Plus Property for $2.2 Million

08/12/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Tires Plus property for $2.2 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Kansas and is occupied under a net lease with the brand’s corporate operator, Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC. The lease has approximately four years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.2% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 M - -
Net income 2020 75,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 4,86%
Capitalization 1 765 M 1 765 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Shaina Sorrell O'Rourke Director-Investor Relations & Operations
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-11.00%1 765
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-54.92%20 531
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-23.58%16 507
SCENTRE GROUP-44.65%7 718
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-31.05%7 360
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-31.69%6 357
