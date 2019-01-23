Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust Inc    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC (FCPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Outback Steakhouse Restaurant Property for $3.9 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:35pm EST

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Outback Steakhouse restaurant in New Mexico for $3.9 million. The property was acquired through a sale-leaseback transaction and will operate under a new triple-net lease with Cerca Trova, the largest domestic franchisee in the Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) system. The lease has 20 years of initial term and rent increases of 10% every five years during the initial term. The capitalization rate is consistent with past transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.

About Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts, Inc.

Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts, Inc. (“Cerca Trova” or the “Company”) is a restaurant management company based in San Diego, California and the largest domestic franchisee of Outback Steakhouse, a casual dining Australian-themed steakhouse restaurant. Cerca Trova operates and manages 100+ Outback Steakhouse restaurants in five states in the western U.S. For more information, please refer to www.cercatrovarc.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
06:35pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Outback Steakhous..
BU
04:07pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Resul..
BU
01/18FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Closes Eight Additional Restaurant Properties..
BU
2018FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings..
BU
2018FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BJs Restaurant Pro..
AQ
2018FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BJ's Restaurant Pr..
BU
2018FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Six Red Lobster Rest..
BU
2018FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Disposition of Darden-Leased Restau..
BU
2018FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (..
AQ
2018FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 144 M
EBIT 2018 88,2 M
Net income 2018 79,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,17%
P/E ratio 2018 21,60
P/E ratio 2019 24,47
Capi. / Sales 2018 12,5x
Capi. / Sales 2019 11,3x
Capitalization 1 807 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC1.79%1 807
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.14%55 516
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD9.68%23 347
SCENTRE GROUP2.56%15 333
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION4.89%10 429
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.3.09%7 959
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.