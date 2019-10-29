Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results
10/29/2019 | 10:46pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (“FCPT” or the “Company”, NYSE: FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Management Comments
“Our portfolio continued to perform well in the third quarter. As FCPT approaches its fourth anniversary in November, we are very proud of the advancement made in building a highly capable team, and the significant progress achieved toward our portfolio growth and diversification goals,” said Bill Lenehan, CEO of FCPT. “Since July, we have announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire over $84 million of additional outparcel properties from Washington Prime and Brookfield Properties representing 44 properties and including our first non-restaurant retail properties. These outparcel properties represent a diverse group of durable brands benefitting from low rent levels, strong demographics and a high percentage of credit-worthy, corporate operators.”
Financial Results
Rental Revenue and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
Rental revenue for the third quarter increased 12.6% over the prior year to $35.2 million. Rental revenue consisted of $32.8 million in cash rents and $2.4 million of straight-line and other non-cash rent adjustments.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $18.3 million for the third quarter, or $0.27 per diluted share. These results compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $17.5 million in the prior year, or $0.27 per diluted share.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $53.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, or $0.78 per diluted share. These results compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $61.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, including a $10.9 million gain on the sale of a property, for the same nine-month period in the prior year.
Funds from Operations (FFO)
NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.36, representing a $0.01 per share increase compared to the third quarter in 2018.
NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.07, representing a $0.02 per share increase compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
AFFO per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.35, representing a $0.01 per share increase compared to the third quarter in 2018.
AFFO per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.03, representing a $0.01 per share increase compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year.
General and Administrative (G&A) Expense
G&A expense for the third quarter was $3.4 million, which included $0.8 million of stock-based compensation. These results compared to G&A expense in the third quarter of 2018 of $3.1 million, including $0.9 million of stock-based compensation.
Cash G&A expense (after excluding stock-based compensation) for the third quarter was $2.6 million, representing 7.9% of cash rental income for the quarter.
Dividends
FCPT declared a dividend of $0.2875 per common share for the third quarter of 2019.
Portfolio Activities
Acquisitions
During the third quarter, FCPT acquired 8 restaurants and leasehold interests for a combined purchase price of $16.1 million, at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.4%, with a weighted average lease term of 8.3 years remaining.
During the last three months, FCPT has announced the signing of separate definitive agreements with Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) and Brookfield Properties (NASDAQ: BPY, TSX: BPY.UN) to purchase a combined 44 properties for approximately $84.2 million. These transactions were priced at a mid-six percent capitalization rate on net operating income and include 26 restaurant properties as well as 18 properties operating in other retail sectors, marking FCPT’s first investments outside of restaurant net lease.
Washington Prime Group Portfolio (announced July 24, 2019):
- 20 outparcel properties for approximately $37.8 million
- 12 restaurant properties, 8 properties operating in other retail sectors
- Current weighted average remaining lease term of approximately eight years
- Two properties closed in the third quarter
Brookfield Properties Portfolio (announced October 2, 2019):
- 24 outparcel properties for approximately $46.4 million
- 14 restaurant properties, 10 properties operating in other retail sectors
- Current weighted average remaining lease term of approximately seven years
Liquidity and Capital Markets
Capital Raising
During the third quarter, FCPT did not utilize its At-The-Market (ATM) stock program. During the second quarter, 1,603,478 shares of Common Stock were sold by a manager under the ATM program pursuant to a forward sale agreement for gross proceeds of approximately $47.0 million based on the initial forward price. The Company currently expects to fully physically settle the forward sale agreement with the forward purchaser on one or more dates prior to January 1, 2020. In October 2019, the Company issued 500,000 shares of common stock in settlement of the ATM forward at a sales price of $28.94 per share before sales commissions, for net proceeds of approximately $14.3 million.
Cash
At September 30, 2019, FCPT had $10.2 million of available cash and cash equivalents net of $19.6 million of third quarter dividends that were paid on October 15, 2019.
Credit Facility and Unsecured Note
At September 30, 2019, FCPT had $625 million of outstanding debt, consisting of $400 million of term loans and $225 million of unsecured fixed rate notes. At quarter end, FCPT was undrawn on its $250 million revolving credit facility.
Real Estate Portfolio
As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s rental portfolio consisted of 650 restaurant properties located in 45 states. The properties are 99.9% occupied (measured by square feet) under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 11.5 years and an estimated portfolio weighted average EBITDAR to Lease Rent coverage of 4.8x.
FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties.
Four Corners Property Trust
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
Rental revenue
$
35,209
$
31,324
$
103,832
$
90,509
Restaurant revenue
4,974
4,798
15,520
15,091
Total revenues
40,183
36,122
119,352
105,600
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
3,389
3,116
10,766
9,809
Depreciation and amortization
6,653
5,743
19,532
16,312
Property expenses
346
109
1,071
289
Restaurant expenses
4,805
4,713
14,742
14,370
Total operating expenses
15,193
13,681
46,111
40,780
Interest expense
(6,665
)
(4,934
)
(19,969
)
(14,667
)
Other income, net
153
164
872
752
Realized gain on sale, net
-
-
-
10,879
Income tax expense
(69
)
(64
)
(198
)
(189
)
Net income
18,409
17,607
53,946
61,595
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(78
)
(111
)
(244
)
(402
)
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
18,331
$
17,496
$
53,702
$
61,193
Basic net income per share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.79
$
0.97
Diluted net income per share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.78
$
0.97
Regular dividends declared per share
$
0.2875
$
0.2750
$
0.8625
$
0.8250
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
68,315,915
65,347,842
68,274,167
62,804,123
Diluted
68,527,187
65,577,975
68,495,013
62,987,282
Four Corners Property Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Real estate investments:
Land
$
608,601
$
569,057
Buildings, equipment and improvements
1,256,857
1,236,224
Total real estate investments
1,865,458
1,805,281
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(629,876
)
(614,584
)
Total real estate investments, net
1,235,582
1,190,697
Intangible lease assets, net
35,988
18,998
Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net
1,271,570
1,209,695
Cash and cash equivalents
29,789
92,041
Straight-line rent adjustment
37,151
30,141
Derivative assets
143
5,982
Other assets
9,127
5,239
Total Assets
$
1,347,780
$
1,343,098
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Long-term debt ($625,000 principal, net of deferred financing costs)
$
617,428
$
615,892
Dividends payable
19,641
19,580
Rent received in advance
8,831
1,609
Derivative liabilities
7,955
-
Other liabilities
15,414
7,053
Total liabilities
669,269
644,134
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 68,417,182 and 68,204,405 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
639,790
639,116
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(7,780
)
5,956
Noncontrolling interest
5,682
7,867
Retained earnings
40,812
46,018
Total equity
678,511
698,964
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,347,780
$
1,343,098
Four Corners Property Trust
FFO and AFFO
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Funds from operations (FFO):
Net income
$
18,409
$
17,607
$
53,946
$
61,595
Real estate depreciation and amortization
6,636
5,724
19,481
16,264
Realized gain on sales of real estate
-
-
-
(10,879
)
Realized gain on exchange of real estate (1)
-
-
-
(228
)
FFO (as defined by NAREIT)
$
25,045
$
23,331
$
73,427
$
66,752
Straight-line rent
(2,415
)
(2,294
)
(7,008
)
(6,857
)
Stock-based compensation
802
930
2,792
3,037
Non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs
512
458
1,539
1,368
Other non-cash interest income (expense)
1
33
(4
)
27
Non-real estate investment depreciation
17
19
51
48
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
25
15
49
46
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
$
23,987
$
22,492
$
70,846
$
64,421
Fully diluted shares outstanding (2)
68,816,579
65,987,295
68,805,612
63,396,602
FFO per diluted share
$
0.36
$
0.35
$
1.07
$
1.05
AFFO per diluted share
$
0.35
$
0.34
$
1.03
$
1.02
(1)
Non-cash gain recognized for GAAP purposes on the transfer of nonfinancial assets related to an excess land parcel exchange.
(2)
Assumes the issuance of common shares for OP units held by non-controlling interest.