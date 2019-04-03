Log in
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC

(FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Closes One Additional Burger King Restaurant of Washington Prime Transaction for $2.0 million

04/03/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), closed on the purchase of an additional Burger King property today from Washington Prime Group Inc. (“WPG”) for $2.0 million. The property is located in Maryland and is occupied under a triple-net lease with approximately 16 years of term remaining and 10% rent escalations every 5 years. The transaction was priced at a capitalization rate consistent with our investment thresholds and past transactions.

This is the eighth closing of the acquisition previously announced in September 2017. Closing of the remaining properties is expected to be completed throughout the remainder of 2019 based on the timing of parcelization of each respective property, subject to remaining due diligence and customary closing conditions. Additional detail on all properties acquired from WPG will be disclosed upon the closing of each of the additional properties.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated consequences and benefits of the transaction and other future events and their potential effects on FCPT, including, but not limited to, statements relating to anticipated financial and operating results, the company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, cost savings and other statements. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT’s public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FCPT’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
