Four Corners Property Trust Inc

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC

(FCPT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Closes Three Additional Restaurant Properties of Washington Prime Transaction for $3.0 Million

0
06/28/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), closed on the purchase of three additional restaurant properties today from Washington Prime Group Inc. (“WPG”) for $3.0 million. The three properties include a corporate-leased Chick-Fil-A, a corporate-leased Red Lobster and a franchisee-leased Hardee’s restaurant located in Iowa. All are occupied under triple-net ground leases with an average remaining term of approximately 5 years. The transaction was priced at a capitalization rate consistent with our investment thresholds and past transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 139 M
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 79,4 M
Debt 2019 646 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 24,36
P/E ratio 2020 23,21
EV / Sales 2019 18,0x
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Capitalization 1 858 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC3.66%1 858
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-5.19%49 417
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%26 346
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-6.02%20 013
SCENTRE GROUP1.79%14 735
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION14.01%11 180
Categories
