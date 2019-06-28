Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Closes Three Additional Restaurant Properties of Washington Prime Transaction for $3.0 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), closed on the purchase of three additional restaurant properties today from Washington Prime Group Inc. (“WPG”) for $3.0 million. The three properties include a corporate-leased Chick-Fil-A, a corporate-leased Red Lobster and a franchisee-leased Hardee’s restaurant located in Iowa. All are occupied under triple-net ground leases with an average remaining term of approximately 5 years. The transaction was priced at a capitalization rate consistent with our investment thresholds and past transactions.

About FCPT

